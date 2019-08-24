spotlight
Loyd V. Rice
Loyd V. Rice
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration service for Loyd Rice will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Center, Texas. Loyd was a fishing tool supervisor in South Louisiana for many years. He was general manager while living and working in Aberdeen, Scotland. He served in the U.S. Army.
Loyd is survived by his wife, Terry Rice of Longview; daughter and son, Tammy and Danny Rice of Longview; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and LeRoy Jenkins of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Alicia LaCoste and husband, Craig of Gray, LA; Amber Barber and husband, Jeremy; and Ashley Bridwell of Longview; and Michelle Thompson of Clinton, TN; great-grandchildren, Lauren LaCoste; Desiree Thompson; Elijah and Cannan Cooke; Alyvia Barber; and Aubrey Barber.
Loyd was preceded by his first wife, Nelda Sandifer Rice; parents, Jesse and Florence Ivey Rice; and brother, John W. Rice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.