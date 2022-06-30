Lt. Col. Logan A. Damewood
LONGVIEW — Lt. Col. Logan Andrew Damewood, USAF Ret. was born May 30, 1932 in Greenville, Texas to LeRoy and Lorene Starkey Damewood. He and his family moved to Shreveport, LA in 1944, where he graduated from C. E. Byrd High School. He graduated from LA Tech University with a BS in Botany and earned his MA in Microbiology from the Univ. of TX in Austin.
After graduation he married Eleanor Franks, earned his Masters and began his career of 22 yrs. in the U. S. Air Force. He specialized in weapon development and warfare and had assignments in FL, NM, DC, TX, and Brazil. After his retirement from USAF, he worked for Datapoint Corp and the USAF Universal Energy System. In 1995 they moved to Longview, TX.
Logan was a man who loved the outdoors. His greatest joys were growing vegetables, taking walks with his 2 dogs, Belle and Gracie and helping others. A project close to his heart was to get the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center started where he was a member of the board.
He was a man of great character. He loved the Lord and was a great prayer warrior. He was loving, humble, kind, generous and caring. He loved his family and his wife very much.
He also loved music and the arts. He served on the board of Directors for the Longview Symphony. He was a member of the Master Gardeners where he earned the honor of EMERITUS. He belonged to the Native Plant Society of East, TX. He volunteered for the Gregg Co. Agrilife Extension Office and various other programs including helping students further their education, Habitat for Humanity, Kidsview, and many others.
Logan lost his wife after 53 yrs. of marriage. He met his second love, Brigitte and they were married in 2010 and had 12 wonderful years together.
Logan was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Lorene Damewood; Eleanor Damewood; his sister Dorcas Pitchlynn and nephew David Pitchlynn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brigitte Damewood, step-son Brizius, sister-in-laws Laverne Franks, Shreveport, LA, Astrid Eggstein, Germany; brothers-in-law Roland Ehret (Fridl), Germany, Kurt (Maria), Germany; nieces Doris Miller (Mark), Kilgore, Evelyn Blankenship (Ron), Maryland; cousins Keith, Kayla (Phil), Kenneth (Twyla); and great-nieces and nephews Preston, Austin (Alli), Anna Grace, Nathan, Melanie, Angela, and many more that were close to his heart.
Special thanks to Dr. Rangu, Dr. Reddy, Prime Care Hospice, Marianne, Cindy and Christina for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church, Longview TX on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Longview Arboretum and Nature Center at 706 W. Cotton St. Longview TX 75604; First Christian Church at 720 N. 6th St. Longview TX 75601; or the charity of your choice.
