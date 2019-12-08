Lt. Colonel Richard Fuhrman, USAF (Ret.) Fuhrman

Richard was born to Virginia (Petruccelli) Fuhrman and Francis (Frank) H. Fuhrman on April 28, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Kutztown High School in Pennsylvania in 1953, then attended Muhlenberg College (Allentown, PA) until joining the Air Force in 1955. Shortly after completing basic training, Richard went to pilot school at Reese AFB in Lubbock, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Martha Lee Horn, a Texas Tech University Student. Richard received his pilot’s wings, the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, orders to Dreux AFB in France and married Martha all in the same day.
While proudly serving his country in the Air Force, Richard worked as an instructor pilot, an AF recruiter and an accomplished fighter pilot. He spent 2 months in a simulator box in the Space Program’s Gemini Project, where he contributed to research including the effects of weightlessness, decreased oxygen and increased carbon dioxide and nutrition that directly benefitted our future famed astronauts.
While stationed in Taipei, Taiwan, he served as Chief of Air Operations to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force. Richard flew many aircraft, including the T-34, T-28, B-25, C-129, C-130, DC-6, DV-10, C-45, C-46, C-47, T-37, T-38, T-33 and the F106 along with many rotary wing aircraft. Flying was his gift and his passion and he was very proud to have been presented both his Thai Air Force wings and the Republic of China Air Force wings by leaders of both these countries.
After his Air Force retirement, Richard became a successful salesman in the DFW Metroplex and in East Texas. It was here in East Texas where he fell in love with volunteering and the Longview Ambucs. He was a lifetime member of VFW posts 1183 & 4002, a member of the Elks Club of Longview, the American Legion, the Kilgore Lions Club, a volunteer with CASA of East Texas and on the Board of Directors for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mickey Fuhrman and a nephew, Jim Fuhrman. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marti Fuhrman, a son, Michael Fuhrman (wife, Mary) a son, Darryl Fuhrman (wife Susie), a daughter Jana Fuhrman Deeks (husband, Eric), grandchildren Katrina Fry, Matthew and Sammy Fuhrman, Heather and JD Fuhrman and Logan Deeks and great grandchildren Noah and Jakob Fry and Roman Ybarra. He is also survived by his loving sister and brother in law, Lucille and Dennis Madeira and their children (Michael, Timothy, David and Denise) and many more extended family and countless friends.
A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3800 Judson Road, Longview, Texas, were Richard was a member.
In lieu of flowers, Richard asked that monetary donations be made to Longview Ambucs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.