Lucille M. Kyser
SACHSE — Lucille Marie Prell Kyser was born on August 14, 1923 in Stevens Point, WI and died March 3, 2021 in Sachse, TX.
She spent her childhood and early adult life in St. Louis, MO where she was the daughter of an Evangelical & Reformed Church pastor. There she made countless life-long friends with whom she enjoyed opera, musicals and plays. It was also there, through mutual friends, that she met a U.S. Army Lieutenant, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, named Hubert Kyser. They married in 1949 and then moved to Hallsville, TX where he was the vocational agriculture teacher. She spent the first years raising her three sons. She later worked as the City Secretary for Hallsville and a secretary at Hallsville Middle school until her retirement in 1988. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hallsville.
After her retirement, she was able to travel and especially loved the Broadway performances in New York City. She continued to enjoy activities in Hallsville with her many friends.
In 2010, she decided to move to Dallas to be closer to some of her family. While there, she became a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Dallas. She made new friends, enjoyed the wonderful organ, music and fellowship and of course, continued with her Baptist tradition of pot-luck dinners.
She was known for her deep, abiding faith and always had a positive outlook. Her family was always the center of her life and hosted countless holiday dinners and family gatherings. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and was always happy to have them come stay with her in Hallsville. They all have many good memories of staying with her throughout the years. Later, she was blessed with two great-grandchildren that she loved more than anything.
At every point in her life, she made friends who considered knowing her a joy and privilege. At her current retirement home, several residents commented on her as being the life of the party.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ada Prell, her husband, Hubert Kyser of Hallsville, son, John Kyser of Austin and sisters Ruth McCormick and Dorothy Beechen.
She is survived by sons, David Kyser and Marsha of Sachse, Dr. Paul Kyser and Sharon of Bullard, daughter-in-law Gretchen Kyser (wife of John) of Austin, grandchildren, Jack Kyser of Austin, Richard Kyser and Christina of Waco and Lindsey Ashley and Justin of Waukesha, WI, Mikah Hughes of Bullard, Lukas Hughes of Bullard, her two great grandchildren, Lucy Ashley and Holden Ashley of Waukesha, WI, and sister Mary Ann Ezell of Galveston, Texas.
A family visitation will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas on Sunday, March 7 from 2 - 4 in the afternoon. Graveside services will be held at Memory Park in Longview on March 8 at 10:00 am. Dr. Monte Pierce will officiate.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hallsville or St. Paul’s E & R church of Dallas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'
- History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm
- Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in wreck between Longview, Kilgore
- Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22
- Longview man gets 20-year federal prison sentence for child porn
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts purchases former bank building, plans move
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.