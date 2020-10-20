LuDella Young States

Born April 10, 1932 to Clarence and Thelma Young, she married her childhood sweetheart, Ned Eugene States and together they shared 72 years of marriage. She was a devoted wife and friend to many and loved her family and friends. In return, it was easy to love this delightful lady whose sparkling eyes and sweet smile were generally accompanied by her concern for others.
She was preceded in death by Ned, her sister Mrs. Paul (June) Carnutt and a brother Tommy Young. Surviving family members are her niece, Paula Ellis and husband, Jimmy of Gladewater, Texas, Paula’s two daughters, Mandy Kiser (Kris), and Erin Johnston (Jeff). Great nieces and nephew are Noble, Pike, Lauren and Kate.
A loyal friend to Ned and LuDella was Danny Strickland who faithfully visited and spent time with Ned and LuDella.
LuDella would want to express her love and special appreciation to the Care Partners of Hawkins Creek Assisted Living, LifeCare Hospice team and Compassionate Caregivers of Longview. These are the precious ones who bestowed peace, joy and care to LuDella during her last days and the limitations of COVID-19.
