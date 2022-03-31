Luis Celerier
LONGVIEW — Services for Luis Roberto Celerier 89, of Longview, will be at 11 am on Saturday, April 2 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Longview with Father Jose Luis Vidarte, and Father Mark Dunn officiating. A rosary and visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, April 1 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Mr. Celerier passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022, at home in Longview.
Luis was born on May 13, 1932, in Panama to the late Louis and Blanca Celerier. He moved to the United States to attend college at Texas A&M, graduating in 1955. He married Etheleen Wallace from Henderson, Texas on December 30, 1956. Luis served in the Texas National Guard, the U.S. Army and Civil Air Patrol. He worked for Axelson, Inc. in various positions for 40 years before retiring in January of 1996. Luis pledged alliance to the U.S. as a soldier and again when he was granted Naturalization papers in 1962, proud moments in his life. He loved this country with the freedoms it offered, and he was an enthusiastic advocate of the right to express an opinion.
Luis was a talented artist and photographer and enjoyed traveling in East Texas. One of his favorite retirement pastimes was meeting with friends for coffee and having lengthy discussions. He studied Panamanian history and published two books on its history during his retirement years.
Luis loved his wonderful parents and his family, holding a special spot in his heart for his five grandchildren, the crew of the good ship “Sea Hawk”. Life was good to him, and he enjoyed all of it. His last statement was, “In saying good-bye to you, I want you to consider the above and not mourn for me, but to rejoice, as I am joining God and all those loved ones who departed before me. I thank you for making my trip through life such an enjoyable one”.
Luis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Blanca Celerier and sister Mireille Erbe and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Luis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Etheleen Wallace Celerier; son, Glenn Celerier and wife Annette; daughter, Annette Moore and husband Glenn; grandchildren, Joseph Moore (Annie), Andrew Moore (Dagny), Julia Marin (Bill), Alex Celerier (Crystal), and Charles Celerier (Linda); and four great-grandchildren.
A thank you to his caregivers in his last days, Heart’s Way Hospice, with a special thanks to Staci, Allison, April, and Tisha.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth. Online condolences can be left at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.