Luis Galvan
LONGVIEW — If you asked a hundred people who Luis Javier Galvan was, you would get a hundred different responses. But to Luis and his loved ones, his biggest role was that of a family man, father, and much-adored grandfather.
Born in Abasolo, Guanajuato, Mexico on January 21, 1940, to Jose Galvan and Maria de Jesus Ceballos. Luis had a fierce tenacity which meant he could do anything he set his mind to. Together with his wife, Maria Del Carmen, they embarked on a journey that brought them to East Texas. Here, they shared their love and passion for their culture and its food with the people of Longview by opening Mexico City Mexican Restaurant. This dream lives on through the hard work and success of everyone at Little Mexico Restaurant.
On August 25th, the Lord would call for Luis to blissfully rest alongside his loving wife, parents, and siblings, Pepe, Anita, and Pedro (Rebecca). Luis was always there to help his friends and family, looking after his grandchildren so their parents could relax, or anything else people needed him for. Javier is survived by his four children and their spouses, Shirley (Cesareo) Salazar, Yolanda Galvan, Brenda (Marcelino) Benitez, and Jose “Tete” Galvan; his nine grandchildren and their spouses, Sergio Salazar, Daniel Salazar, David (Desirea) Salazar, Lesleigh (Luis) Perez, Lalo Galvan, Erick Benitez, Christian Benitez, Anthony Benitez, and Elizabeth (Eleuterio Arriaga) Galvan; his great-grandchildren, Isiah and Isaac Perez; his siblings, Luis (Rosa Maria) Galvan, and Virginia Galvan; his brother in law, Raul Mancha, cousins Robert Galvan, Sonny Galvan; niece Martha Calderas; nephews Luis (Miriam) Ceballos, Miguel (Gloria) Monsivais Guerra; and his loyal pups, Benny, Miko, and Luna, as well as other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 1-8 P.M. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A mass in his honor will be held at 2 P.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church (508 N. Sixth St.), in Longview on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
