Luis Miguel Arellano - Velazquez
HUGHES SPRINGS — With a heavy heart, it’s deeply sad to say that Luis Miguel Arellano Velazquez passed away Tuesday, December 7th in the morning. Luis was born August 25,1998. Although only 23 years old, at the time of his death, Luis affected many people in his lifetime in a great and positive way. He was seen by many as hardworking and a loving father not only to his daughter but to his siblings. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and devotion to making people feel happy and loved.
Luis balanced work and going to college while providing for his family and building a future for themselves. Luis was the oldest of six siblings and a great big brother to each one of them. Luis is survived by his wife, Yesenia Arellano, his daughter, Lisette Anahi Arellano, expected baby boy, parents Jose Luis Arellano and Maria Antonia Arellano, sisters Yamilet Arellano, Andrea Arellano, brothers, Gerardo Arellano, Gustavo Arellano, grandparents, Salome Arellano, Rafaela Landeros, Antonio Velazquez Romero, and Elvida Mata Garcia.
Luis will lie in state Friday, December 9. The family will receive friends starting at 3:00 pm with a rosary to continue at 5:00 pm at his parents residence at 267 CR 2978 Hughes Springs, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 10th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Daingerfield, Texas with Father Eugene Tillekeratne officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield.
Luis will forever be carried in our hearts and will be looking down on us as we commemorate him.
A memorial guest-book may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggrdfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
- East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021
- Aviagen begins city of Longview permitting process for new facility
- 'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girl
- East Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County
- Longview couple lands flight home after confusion, Omicron variant strands them in South Africa
- Stallard: I'm fed up with the perfect people
- Gladewater man gets 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
- Retired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church
- PHOTOS: Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade lights up downtown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.