Lula Lee Cost Hanks, 100, went to Heaven on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She went to be with her Lord and her adoring family by her side. Lu was born on October 30, 1918 at the family home in rusk County, Texas to the late Edward Leon Cost and Lula Mae Cost as the oldest of six siblings. She walked to attend school at Lee School through the ninth grade. She then attended Kilgore High School, graduating in 1937. She married the love of her life, Edwin Hanks on February 12, 1938. Lu and ed were married for 61 years until his death in 1999.
Lu worked as an office administrator for the family business, Hanks Lumber Co., until her retirement. Lu then volunteered at Roy H. Laird Hospital, where lasting and cherished friendships were made.
Lu was a dedicated member of Forest Home Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 75 years, the majority of those years with the Friendship Class. She enjoyed being and active member of the Women’s Missionary Union holding various positions. Lu also enjoyed being a member and fellowshipping with Joy Makers.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Edwin “Sonny” Hanks and his wife Judy; daughter Linda Hanks McKinnon and husband Dale; grandchildren Kristi Hanks Barefield and husband Richard; Mike Hanks and wife Barbara, Kim McKinnon, Julie Jordan, Kyle McKinnon and his wife Wendy; sister Lurene Cost; 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Lu was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Bennett Cost, Lawson Cost, J.B. Cost and a sister Lillie Chavers.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons and great-grandsons-in-law; Brady Carroll, Luke Jordan, Kutter White, McKinnon White, Clint Pannell and Ryan Newland.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Friendship Sunday School Class.
“Her children rise and call her blessed. Her husband also praises her; “Many women do noble things, but you excel them all.” Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain; but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.” Proverbs 31: 28 - 30
