Lurelle “Gene” Albert
LONGVIEW — A graveside funeral service for Lurelle L. Albert, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lurelle was born on December 23, 1935 in Beatrice, Nebraska and died on November 29, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
