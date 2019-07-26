Lurline Stracener Johnson

Lurline Laverne was born on September 16, 1918 to Al and Clara Lansdale, the 10th of 11 children. She had a fierce love of God, family, and friends, and certainly made the most of her 100 years on this earth. Lurline was married to Clyde Stracener for 50 years, before he passed away. They had two children, Angie Dale and Andie Gale. They farmed and then went into the oilfield where they made more than 30 moves. They lived as far north as Montana and as far south as Venezuela and Columbia. The last 25 years of their marriage they moved to Grice and owned a dairy farm. During these years, they became foster parents to two special young boys, Ronnie Scott and Ronny Chapman, who they loved dearly.
After being widowed for three years, Lurline met and fell in love with Mason Reardon. They had a fun and beautiful church wedding, and their best friends served as their attendants. She loved and enjoyed being a part of his wonderful family. They were married ten years before Mason passed away.
Widowed once more, Lurline and lifelong friend, Cheyenne Johnson (also twice widowed) fell in love and were married. They were both in their late eighties. To celebrate their marriage, they flew to Hawaii for a cruise around the islands. The Johnson family were dearly loved and very special to Lurline. They enjoyed seven “blissful” years of marriage before Cheyenne passed away at age 94.
Lurline’s deep rooted faith and “joy” sustained her throughout her lifetime. She lived each day to the fullest. She loved being with people and had a wide variety of interests. At one time, she owned a beauty shop, wrote the Bettie-Oak Hill news for the local newspaper (teaching herself how to use a computer), enjoyed cooking, playing dominoes and other games, traveling, sewing, playing the piano and gospel singing, She loved fashion and jewelry and didn’t mind being a trend setter!
Lurline was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, 3 husbands, and precious son, Andie Gale Stracener, She is survived by her loving and devoted family: daughter and son-in-law, Angie and George Heath, daughter-in-law, Elaine Stracener, 3 granddaughters; Skye and Joe Weeden, Hylyn and Utpal Dave’, Kim and Matt Martin; 8 great grandchildren; Mary Catherine and Caleb Sweeney, Walker Weeden, Annie Grace Weeden, Isabella Dave’, Gigi Dave’, Nikhel Dave’, Noah Martin and Zoe Martin; and 4 great-great grandchildren, Eden, Nado, Ryle, and Eva Sweeney; sister-in-law, Jean and Merlin Hunter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Suggested memorials may be made to Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1437, Gilmer, TX 75644 or charity of choice.
Heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at Wesley Oaks, who took such good care of Lurline the last four years of her life. Additional thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate and tender service. Lastly, a special thank you to her nieces, Holly Hurtt and Merrilyn Spencer who spent so much of their time entertaining and playing games with her. The family appreciates all prayers from friends and loved ones and especially to those faithful prayer groups from Greggton United Methodist Church and Gilmer First Methodist Church.
Lurline chose to live her life as Jesus promised in John 10:10,,,,”I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” (ESV)
