Luther Eugene Hall
GILMER — Funeral services for Luther Eugene Hall, 92, of Gilmer, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gilmer with Bishop Peter Sullivan officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Interment will follow at Kelsey Cemetery in Upshur County. Mr. Hall passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Longview and was born on March 3, 1928 in Wood County to Joseph and Edna Lee Hall. He was a veteran of the United States Army and an office manager for 39 years at Reilly Industries. Mr. Hall was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many capacities including Stake Patriarch. He is survived by his sons, Mark Joseph Hall (Dana), Steven Fred Hall, Darwin Charles Hall, and Reid Anthony Hall (Kathy); daughter, Julie Ann Goughnour, daughter-in-law, Terry Hall; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Peggy Hall; parents; and son James Eugene Hall; and grandson, Phillip Charles Hall.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
- Snow way! 1-2 inches of snow possible across East Texas Sunday, Monday
- Longview clinic agrees to pay more than $330,000 in Medicare fraud case
- Longview ISD cancels classes Monday; more snow-related school closings, delays
- Winter storm warning today for Gregg, surrounding counties
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- Snow down, East Texas: Wintry conditions could affect Monday morning commute, schools close
- East Texans in D.C. for pro-Trump protests call events peaceful
- Longview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccines
- Thousands without power in Gregg County after snow blankets region
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.