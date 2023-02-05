Luther James Dominy, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Luther James Dominy, Jr., born September 19, 1930, in Lufkin, TX, to Luther and Phronia Dominy, was called home to his Lord, January 29, 2023, in Longview, TX at the age of 92. Luther married Wanda Faye Stewart on June 1, 1955, in Marshall TX. He worked for and retired from SWEPCO. Luther was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wanda Faye Dominy, his parents Luther & Phronia Dominy of Marshall, TX, and a son, David Wayne Dominy of Mt. Pleasant, TX. He is survived by his children Jerri Haynes (Clif) of Cookson, OK, Danny Dominy of Longview, TX, Linda Davis (Mark) of Gilmer, TX, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Full obituary at raderfh.com. A memorial & celebration of his life will be held at Old Camp Joy Event Center, 14483 Private Road 2346, Ore City, Texas on February 18, 2023, 1 PM - 3 PM.
