Luther Swan

Luther Fred Swan was born on October 10, 1928 in Shongoloo, Louisiana. He was the eldest son of the late W.E. and Mollie Irene Swan. He graduated from Overton High School in 1946 and attended Kilgore College. He married Marceline Roberts on November 12, 1949 at Laird Hill Baptist Church and were married for over 67 years.
Luther and Marceline were the owners of Swan’s Exxon in Liberty City for over 20 years. Prior to that Luther worked for Austin Road Company for many years until injury forced him to retire. He was a long time member of the First Baptist of Liberty City, Liberty City Lions Club and a 29 year board member of the Liberty City Water Supply Corporation.
He is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Morris and Laura Swan of Liberty City, Jim and Helen Swan of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Kate Swan, Jonathan (Jeneva) Rendon and Stephanie (Robert) McGee, three great-grandchildren Paige Hardin, Cruz Rendon and Isabelle Wold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers William and Glenn Swan and granddaughter Carrie Lynne Swan Harris.
The Swan Family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and many friends at Arabella, as well as the staff of the Willows and Magnolia Hospice. The family would like to especially thank Brenda Wheat and many family and friends for their prayers and concerns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church
Liberty City, 4714 FM 1252 W, Kilgore, TX 75662.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home Wednesday evening between 6:00- 7:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at Raderfuneralhome.com
