Lydia Berneda Fritz Schneider

Lydia was the third of nine children. She received a teaching degree from Harris Teachers College and began her teaching career in Missouri. While volunteering at Caroline Mission in St. Louis she met Jim Schneider, a seminary student. Their wedding was held in the chapel at the mission and they were married 62 years. Lydia lived her belief that love and respect, a sense of humor, and the grace of the Lord would see you through good times and bad. She was committed to being a follower of Jesus and is now in His loving arms.
After serving churches in Missouri and Oklahoma, Lydia and Jim moved to Houston, Texas. She taught at the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center and then at elementary and middle schools, educating orthopedically and multi-handicapped children. Lydia loved working with children. She especially enjoyed reading stories to and playing with her grandchildren and attending their many activities. Some of her favorite pastimes were needlework and baking loaves of cinnamon bread at Christmas for friends and family. She was known for her beautiful smile, sparkling eyes and the kindness in her voice whenever she spoke.
Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James O. Schneider; their son, Philip Schneider; and granddaughter Laura Marie Hanley. Survivors include daughters Patti Hebson of Fort Worth, TX; Jeannie (Craig) King of Longview, TX; and Mary Hanley of Longview, TX; grandchildren Philip (Lynn) Hebson, Elicia (Sean) McGarry, Amy (Scott) Geppert, Alan King, Samuel Hanley, Timothy Hanley, and Benjamin Hanley; three great-grandchildren Riley and Emma McGarry and Ryan Geppert; sisters Betty Anderhalter and Edna Cappello and brother Chet Fritz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lydia’s name may be made to St. John’s Presbyterian Church with memo: Presbyterian Children’s Homes & Services (PCHAS) or with memo: Generations Fund, or the charity of your choice.
