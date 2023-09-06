Lynda Ann Beard Davis
ORE CITY — Funeral services for Lynda Ann Beard Davis, of Ore City, will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Ore City Church of Christ with Johnny Coleman officiating. Interment to follow at Sardis Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm, prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Lynda was born January 8, 1946, in Cass County, Texas to Dayton Orville and Pauline Louise Beard. She went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Lynda worked as a waitress in the family restaurant at David Beard’s Catfish Village.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Allen (Kevin), Harold Jones (Kriste), and Anna Jo Hays (Neil); brother, Jerry Beard; grandchildren, Malynda Grant, Cody Jones (Taylor), Bubba Jones, Dustin Campbell (Riley), Kayla Tefteller (Andy), Madlynn Rae Campbell, Collan Hays (Tanah), Kendall Hays, Claytan Hays, and Autumn Murphy (Cody); and 9 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Paul Davis; son, James Garland; granddaughter, Ashley KeithAnn Campbell; siblings, Margery Sullivan, Kathleen Hall, David Beard, Bruce Beard, and Bonnie Wood.
Pallbearers are Cody Jones, Bubba Jones, Dustin Campbell, Collan Hays, Kendall Hays, Claytan Hays, John Allen, and Tom Allen.
Honorary pallbearers are Donald Campbell, Neil Hays, Kevin Allen, Monte “BoBo” Beard.
