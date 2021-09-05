Lyndel Cates Stripling
Lyndel Cates Stripling
DALLAS — Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Lyndel Cates Stripling, 73, passed away on August 25, 2021. He was an accomplished dentist for 45 years and owner of Lake Highlands Dental in Dallas, Texas. A few of his numerous hobbies included singing, sculpting, photography, bow hunting, ranching and traveling across the world.
Lyndel is survived by his wife, Kathleen Stripling; daughter, Sommer Ludwig, and son-in-law, Karl Ludwig; daughter, Taura Ambort, and son-in-law, Matthew Ambort; stepchildren Tim Rigby, Ryan Rigby, Rhett Rigby and wife Carly, and Robyn Matkovich and husband Jerai; seven grandchildren Klara, Asher, Henry, Benjamin, Olivia, Drayton, Knox, and another on the way; brother, Dennis Stripling; sister, Rosanne Sullivan; four nieces and one nephew. Lyndel is preceded in death by his father, Wilton Woodrow; and mother, Dorothy Mae.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on September 25, 2021 at 1pm at First Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
Please leave online condolences at https://everloved.com/life-of/lyndel-stripling/

