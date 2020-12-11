Lyndia Jean Stuckey

Her prayer was that all of her family would know Jesus as their Lord and Savior and love Him. Her desire in life was that she set an example for her family and those around her. She rarely missed sporting events, dance recitals, birthday parties or anything her family was involved in.
Outside of her family she volunteered her time teaching literacy, ESL, fostering, and providing years of support to family members in long term care.
In her professional life she touched many lives with her generous and caring spirit, always caring for those less fortunate.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dick Stuckey; her daughter, Kerri Wells and her husband Kevin; daughter, Susan Kennedy and her husband Micky; grandchildren, Lacy Eaton and her husband Jacob; Kyle Williams and his wife Angela; Kara Vickers; Kallee Meyer and her husband Keith; Keaton Wells; great grandchildren, Peyton, Brali, Maddy, Jake, Maggie, Hank, Cameron, Beau, Maysen, and Cooper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Elsie Stringfellow; brother Billy Bob Stringfellow; sisters Katy Mocco, Rae Mitchell, Cleo Adams, and Maurice Stanford.
Funeral services are pending with Rader Funeral Home in Longview due to a family illness.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.