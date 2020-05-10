Lynn grew up with her older brother John Lewis Cannon III. Lynn was the daughter of a Methodist minister, who never lived in one place for long. Her most meaningful times were spent in Trinity, Texas, then Grand Saline, Texas and finally Longview, Texas. As a child she was known to be kind and gracious.
She graduated from Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas. Lynn was a majorette in the Pine Tree High School band. She then went on to earn her Associate Degree from Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas.
Lynn was a receptionist for Fountainview Memory and Assisted Care that later became Heartis of Longview. She enjoyed every aspect of her work and cherished the friendships she had with the residents and staff.
She was a devout Christian.
Lynn’s favorite place to be was spending time with her grandchildren. She cherished every moment she had with them. If she wasn’t working, she would be outside digging in her garden. She will forever be remembered for her kind and gracious ways. Lynn Cannon Spencer will be greatly missed as a Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend.
Lynn is survived by her son Brad Spencer; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Tyler Romine; daughter-in-law Lori Spencer; brother John Lewis Cannon III (Effie); grandsons Andrew Romine and Maddux Spencer, granddaughters Paige Romine and Mckenna Spencer, nephew John Lewis Cannon IV (Leanna), niece Stephanie West, great nieces Madeline Cannon Ronan (Matt) , Caroline Cannon and Marli West.
Lynn was preceded in death by her son Dr. Bart P. Spencer; father Rev. John Lewis Cannon Jr. and mother Oramae Pearson Cannon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Spencer family at www.teddickeywestfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.