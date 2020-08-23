Lynn Carroll Ellis
Lynn Carroll Ellis
HOT SPRINGS, AR — Lynn Carroll Ellis born on March 5, 1936 will have a celebration of life on Monday August 24th, 2020 at 2 PM in the Rader Funeral Home chapel in Kilgore Texas. Brother Houston O. Ellis Junior and Patsy Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery where he shall join his, life-long love, wife Ollie Mae Ellis. Mr. Ellis completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Hot Springs Arkansas surrounded by his family and his host of angels. Lynn was self-employed for 50 years and owned Lynn’s Auto Electric Service. He was always there to help others and full of compassion but also had a spunky side. He was a treasure to all and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory is only daughter Patsy Lynn Ellis and her partner through this life’s journey Bonnie Gore. He loved all of his brothers and sisters Darlene Breaux, Houston O. Ellis Junior and wife Sheila, Barbara Davis, Jodie Bruner and husband Don.
He was passionate about his faith in our God and a devoted family man. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:30 to 4 PM at the Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore Texas. Gone but never forgotten and loved beyond measure. Memorial registries will be available at both services also online. Face coverings will be required as well as social distancing during both visitation and service due to many impending surgeries in the family.
