Lynn H. Metcalf
BECKVILLE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Lynn Metcalf, 79, 0f Beckville, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday September 14, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Monday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Lynn Hooker Metcalf was born October 20, 1941, in Carthage, Texas. He passed this life September 9, 2021, in Carthage, Texas. He was the youngest of three boys born to the marriage of David Dowell and Winnie Mary Schultz Metcalf. He was raised and schooled in Beckville, graduating high school there and attended Panola College.
Mr. Metcalf worked in Utility Construction for many companies throughout his career. He was an avid reader, loved his family and time with friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert Lee Metcalf.
Lynn is survived by his devoted family; brother, David D. Metcalf Jr. of Beckville; nephews, David G. Metcalf and wife Shirley of Tatum, and Bobby L. Metcalf and wife Michelle of Beckville; great niece, and nephews, USMC Pfc. Rylee Metcalf, Laney Metcalf, Michael Metcalf, Austin Metcalf, and Brayden Metcalf; many neighbors and friends.
