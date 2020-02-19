George Lynn Simpson was born to parents Billie Pliler Simpson and Mary Katherine Martin on December 22, 1949. He graduated from Longview High School in Longview, TX in 1968 and then entered the United States Navy.
As a US Navy, 2nd Class Petty Officer, Lynn did 2 tours aboard the USS Surfbird, ADG 383 in Vietnam (Home Port: Sasebo Naval Base, Sasebo, Japan) and 1 tour aboard the USS Horne, DLG 30 Guided Missile Destroyer in Vietnam (Home Port: Naval Base San Diego, San Diego, California). Lynn served his country from 1968-1974.
Upon leaving the Navy, Lynn worked in a wide variety of fields honing a vast range of skills including building homes with his father (both before and after his Naval service), working as an auto mechanic for a Chrysler dealership, installing and servicing security systems, building nuclear submarines for General Dynamics Electric Boat division, along with managing a Tire Lube Express, a refinery warehouse, and a large town home community, as well as building electric control panels for the oilfield industry and refineries.
His wife and daughter often referred to him as a “Jack of all Trades” as it seemed there was very little he could not do.
September 6, 1984, Lynn married the greatest love of his life, Lynna Lynette Lanphier. Together they raised their daughter Michelle, in a loving home with Christian values. Michelle and her husband gave them two wonderful grandsons.
After many years of working for other people, Lynn retired and he and Lynna built their dream home, a “Barndominium” on a 10 acre hay farm, where they planned to live out the rest of their lives together.
Lynn is preceded in death by his father, Billie P. Simpson; his mother, Mary K. Martin; and his brother David D. Simpson.
Left behind to cherish the many wonderful memories of Lynn are his wife of 35 years, Lynna Lanphier Simpson; daughter, Michelle Alicia Janosek, son-in-law Jason Michael Janosek, his pride and joy, grandsons Dillon Tyler Janosek and Bryce Drew Janosek; brother, Billy Martin Simpson; sister, Linda Simpson James; step-mother, Shirley Simpson; a niece; two nephews; and many extended family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area 3rd floor, Del Cielo Hospice, especially Erika, Melissa, Crystal, and Cindy with special thanks to Kevin, Dr. Aftab Mahmood, Anna Wagner, NP, and chemo nurse Ashley.
Funeral services for Lynn Simpson will be held on Saturday, February 22nd in the Reid Chapel at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Public visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Reid Chapel.
Graveside burial with Military Honors will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Reagan Project, Inc. https://m.facebook.com/ReaganProject/
or a charity of your choice.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.” - 2 Timothy 4:7-8
