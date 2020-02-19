Lynn Simpson

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.