HALLSVILLE — Lynn Smith Mason Goetz, age 64, passed away December 10, 2019.
She was born August 14, 1955 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Glen Charles and Dessie Pearl Smith.
Ms. Goetz Grew up in Gilmer Texas and currently Resided in Hallsville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother and niece Danielle Smith as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ms. Goetz is survived by two sons, Bradley Mason of New Braunfels, Texas, and Mike Mason of Hallsville, Texas, grandsons Wyatt Mason, Jack Mason, and “chosen” grandson, Cash Payton. Also surviving her is her brother Dwane Smith and his wife Cara of Avinger, sisters Debbie Wilkerson of Gilmer, Texas, Cindy Lewis and her husband Tommy of Gilmer, Marie Davis and her husband Jimmy of East Mountain, and Kathy Northcutt and her husband Randy of Longview. She is also survived by her special friend, Rick Goetz, of Kilgore, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 4pm with a time of visitation starting at 3pm that day at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
