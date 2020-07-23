Lynn Tippens

Lynn, also known as ‘Butterfly’ loved to spend time taking care of her garden, reading and taking care of her beloved companion, her cat, Glaze. She was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse at ETMC and a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church and they became a second family to her. Lynn will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Lynn is survived by daughter Deanna Chandler (Robert Chandler, Sr.); and son David Tippens; sister Carol Douglas (Larry Douglas); six grandchildren and her cat, Glaze.
Lynn was preceded in death by son Robert Michael Tippens, Jr. and her parents.
A time of visitation for Lynn will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, Texas 75704.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.