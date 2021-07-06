Lynn Turquette
LONGVIEW — Raymond Lynn Turquette, age 72, passed away Friday July 2nd after a four year battle with cancer, surrounded by wife Linda, daughter Trina, son Brad and granddaughter Ally.
Lynn loved being retired after a career in the Flooring Industry for the Apartment Community - he especially enjoyed working in the East Texas are where he lived since 2000. Lynn also loved and collected model trains and different coins. Lynn was also an avid Trump supporter. Lynn also loved every one of the pups and cats we have/had.
Lynn is survived by his spouse, Linda; brother, Doug Turquette and wife Carol; granddaughter, Allyson Turquette; sons, Bradley Turquette and Kevin Turquette; daughter and husband, Trina and Ray Stichal; granddaughters, Madalyn Stichal and Katelyn Stichal; brother-in-law Dan Davis; as well as cousins and multiple friends.
Services will be held at Welch Funeral Home, 4619 Judson Rd, Longview, TX 75605 with Visitation on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A service will be held in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
