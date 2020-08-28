Mack Wright Spence

Mr. Spence was born in Kilgore, Texas on May 12, 1931 to Blonnie and Volley Spence who preceded him in death, along with his brother Don Spence.
Mr. Spence worked at Texas Eastman from 1951 until retirement in 1987. At time of retirement he was General Supervisor in Dept. 23. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, traveling, hunting and gardening. His kindness, hard work and outstanding character were traits much loved and admired by his children, grandchildren and all who knew him. He was an active member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church.
Mr. Spence was preceded in death by his dedicated and devoted wife, Carolyn, of 67 years. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Stan and wife Gola Spence of Marshall, Randall and wife Emily Spence of Longview and Jayne and husband John R. Smithson Jr., MD of Longview.
Ten grandchildren, Zach Spence and wife Alyssa, Hunter Spence, Alexandria Thorpe and husband Zack, Jennifer Henson and husband Robert, Ashley Dyke and husband Case, Jason Manning and wife Kelli, Kailey Hall and husband Sawyer, Melissa Berning and husband Grant, Sarah Overstreet and husband Nick, John Smithson III and wife Kelly.
Nineteen great grandchildren, Riley Henson, Leighton Henson, Travis Henson, Lawson Spence, Jarrett Spence, Maverick Thorpe, Landri Manning, Hudson Manning, Rowyn Manning, Easton Dyke, Everley Dyke, Ensley Dyke, Calloway Dyke, Saxon Hall and Skylar Hall, Ali Berning, Lincoln Berning, Kylie Overstreet and Landyn Overstreet. A sister Ruth Harrell of Bossier City.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Oakland Heights Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.