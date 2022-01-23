Madelyn Rayoma Alford
WHITE OAK — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Madelyn Alford, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 in Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, January 24th, 2022 in Welch Funeral Home.Madelyn was born on June 26, 1923 in Forest City and died on January 20, 2022 in White Oak, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
