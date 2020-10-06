Mae Dell Madariaga
SIMMS — Mae Dell Madariaga passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home in Simms, Texas. She was 94.
Mae was born April 10, 1926 in the Old Union Community of Simms, Texas to Loyd E. and Willie Ophelia Kruse Parr. She was a former owner and operator of Albert’s Mexican Village Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas and a Certified Nursing Assistant at Gregg Home for the Aged. She was a member of First Baptist Church of De Kalb, Texas and a member of the Quilter’s Club at Siloam Baptist Church for several years. Mae was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Women’s Army Corps.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Joe T. McWilliams and Albert Madariaga.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Joe L. and Sissy McWilliams of Austin, Texas and Albert and Davia Madariaga of Allen, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law Pam and John Clack of Simms, Texas; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Woodmen Cemetery Pavilion in De Kalb, Texas with Robby Bates officiating.
Entombment will follow at 2:30 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Kilgore City Cemetery in Kilgore, Texas.
Ms. Mae will lie in state Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas.
