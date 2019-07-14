Maedene was born February 5, 1949 in Jacksonville, Tx to Herman Adolphus Musick and Anna Mae Dudley Musick. Maedene was the youngest of five sisters, Jo Ann, Betty, Margie and Pat. Maedene was 70 years old at the time of her death.
Maedene was married to Joseph “Jody” Daniel Crenshaw on December 31, 1992 in Longview, Tx. Maedene and Jody were longtime residents of Longview and Jacksonville. Jody preceded Maedene in death on October 29, 2018.
Maedene will be remembered by her two daughters, Lauralee Rae Gibson and husband David of Hallsville, Tx; Elana Watson and husband Donnie of Belle Chasse, La formerly of Hallsville, Tx; six grandchildren: Nathan Watson, Alyson Watson, Ashlee Rae, Daniel Watson, Natalie Watson and Riley Rae; one great-grandchild: Emmitt Watson; and sisters, Jo Ann Odom of Jacksonville, Tx, Margie Smith of Bullard, Tx, Pat Baggett of Jacksonville, Tx, and many other loving family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Maedene was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Anna Musick, sister Betty Clakley, and many other cherished family and friends that Maedene held dear to her heart.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2020 Beaumont, Jacksonville, Tx. Donations can be made in memory of Maedene Musick to the Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.