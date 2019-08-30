Maenelwyn Haught

Maenelwyn, better known as Nell or Mamaw, was born on December 24, 1934, in Kilgore to the late Robert B. Reagh and Leah Ellen Brooks Reagh.
Nell served as a pastor’s wife for almost 30 years. Jesus was the center of her life and character. Nell was an exceptional student of the Bible. Her Christian walk influenced numerous individuals throughout her life.
Nell worked as a Medical Transcriber and also as a Residence Director at East Texas Baptist University. Nelwyn was a member of East Mountain Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church in White Oak, TX. She was an excellent servant and volunteer. Her love for children drew her to kid’s programs and VBS.
People that knew Nell would quickly confirm her spiritual gift of service. She always put others first. Nell had a testimony and spiritual walk that demonstrated her passion and love for the Lord.
Mamaw loved and adored her children. Her grandchildren quickly became the pride of her life.
She was so thrilled to have great grandchildren. Mamaw knew each one was a heritage from the Lord.
She will not soon be forgotten by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind.
Maenelwyn is survived by two daughters Joy Suzanne Henson and husband Jerry and Sharon Lynell Brignac and husband Brian; son Craig Knight and wife Christine; a brother Don Reagh and wife June; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, with another coming soon from her oldest grandchild. Her extended families included the Hardins and Haughts with many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by two husbands Jeff Hardin and Lohman Haught and two brothers Herman Reagh and Randy Reagh.
The family request donations to The Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75071 or www.hospiceofeasttexas.org, in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.