GILMER — Services for Maevon Blundell, 91, of Upshur County, will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer with Rev. Charles Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Mrs. Blundell passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Longview.
Maevon was born December 26, 1928, in Upshur County, to E. C. “Pete” and Exie Pool Steelman. She attended Harmony schools, and married Dalton Blundell. She worked as an Office Manager for her husband for many years. She was also a member of Brumley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Blundell and a brother, Ernest Wayne Steelman.
Maevon is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Vickie Blundell, Darrell and Cheryl Blundell; brother Alton Steelman and wife, Sandy; sister, Shirley Williams; sister-in-law, LaJuan Steelman; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charles Blundell, Casey Blundell, Russell Blundell, J.P. Steelman, Randy Steelman and Mark Steelman.
