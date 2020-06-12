Maggie was born on June 05, 1929 in Valdosta, Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Grimes, former spouses; VC “Jack” Satterwhite of Longview, Texas and Bill Scott of Lindale, Texas. Sons, James Charles “Tuna” Satterwhite and V. Satterwhite. She is survived by her daughters Pat Southerland (Travis) and Janice Dicks (Steve). She had 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
To those that knew her, she loved music, loved to dance and loved her family. In the early 1980’s she was owner of The Chuck Wagon on Hwy 59 and Maggie’s Grill on Hwy 80 in Longview, Texas. She was a fine Lady and will be missed by all. Services will be at Walnut Creek Cemetery in Diana, Texas on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 AM.
