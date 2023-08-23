Malcolm Odell Hodnett
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Memorial services for Malcolm Odell Hodnett, 81 of Longview will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Brother Bob Densman officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00; one hour prior to service. Mr. Hodnett passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Malcolm, fondly known as “Moose” and “Paw Paw,” was raised in Minden, LA. He graduated from Minden High School in 1960 as an All-American football player and earned a scholarship to play at Louisiana State University (LSU). In 1963, Malcolm transferred to Northwestern University (NWU) where he finished his football career, met his wife of 60 years, Patsy York Hodnett, and graduated with a B.S. in Accounting and a M.Ed. in Counseling. Malcolm and Patsy married on August 8, 1963.
He is survived by his wife and two children, Kevin and Jennifer, and grandson, Spencer. Malcolm is also survived by his two brothers, Gary Hodnett, and Robert Tooke, as well as extended family and friends who loved him dearly. Aside from his love of hunting and sports, Paw Paw’s biggest joy was loving his family. He was so proud of his children and grandson and what they accomplished in their lives.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, in memory of Malcolm Hodnett, 3122 Nealy Way, Suite 203, Longview, TX 75605.
