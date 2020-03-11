Malvin Lee Marshall
LONGVIEW — Melvin Lee Marshall age 84, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born August 10, 1935 in Biardstown, Texas to Gilbert and Bobbie Marshall. Melvin graduated from McKinney High School, class of 1953. Three years later, on June 4, 1956 he married Marilyn Bronson in Dallas, Texas. He attended ETSU in Commerce where he acquired a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts including Music, Voice and Trumpet. He then attended SFA in Nacogdoches where he earned his Masters degree in Fine Arts in Music and Choral Conducting. Melvin’s career included Minister of Music at First Christian Church in Longview and Oak Cliff Christian Church in Dallas. He was the Director of the Fine Arts Department for Kilgore College where he started the first on stage Musicals and the Kilgore College Choral. He went on to retire as Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Kilgore College. Melvin enjoyed many hours on the golf course, loved to fish and do water sports at his former home on Lake Ouachita in Arkansas, and was a skilled pilot owning 9 planes at different times.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 63 years Marilyn Marshall, sons Bronson Marshall, Terrell Marshall and his wife Tinalin. Grandchildren: Adam, Wimberley, Matt and his wife Ashton, Mallory, Mitchell and his wife Lauren. Great-grandchildren Jackson and Avery. Sister Dottie Billman. Nephews Alan and David Billman.
His parents Gilbert and Bobbie Marshall, daughter-in-law Donna Marshall, and brother-in-law Ronald Billman all precede him in passing.
There will be a Celebration of His Life Service in “The Crossing” building at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:30pm. Visitation to follow service.
Suggested family donations may be made to the Kilgore College Rangerette Scholarship in care of Melvin L. Marshall.
