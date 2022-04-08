Mamie Coby Abdul-Raheem
HOUSTON — Ms. Mamie Coby Abdul-Raheem entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2022.
She will lie in state on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning at 9 a.m. All services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX, 77004.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Coby and Travis Coby and her brother Tim. She is survived by her son, Samory of Japan; her brothers, Travis (Doris) of Las Vegas and Renwick of Longview; sisters, Regina (Broderick) Wayne and Fozzie (Roy) Smith of Longview.
In God’s care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her loyal friends, nieces and nephews and The Church Without Walls family.
She will lie in state on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning at 9 a.m. All services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX, 77004.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Coby and Travis Coby and her brother Tim. She is survived by her son, Samory of Japan; her brothers, Travis (Doris) of Las Vegas and Renwick of Longview; sisters, Regina (Broderick) Wayne and Fozzie (Roy) Smith of Longview.
In God’s care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her loyal friends, nieces and nephews and The Church Without Walls family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.