Mamie Coby Abdul-Raheem
HOUSTON — Ms. Mamie Coby Abdul-Raheem entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2022.
She will lie in state on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning at 9 a.m. All services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX, 77004.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Coby and Travis Coby and her brother Tim. She is survived by her son, Samory of Japan; her brothers, Travis (Doris) of Las Vegas and Renwick of Longview; sisters, Regina (Broderick) Wayne and Fozzie (Roy) Smith of Longview.
In God’s care and cherishing her memory, she leaves her loyal friends, nieces and nephews and The Church Without Walls family.

