Marc Eugene Rider
GILMER — Marcus Eugene Rider, 46 of Gilmer, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Longview. Marc was born in Nashville, Tennessee on November 29, 1974. Marc attended and graduated from Pine Tree High School and the East Texas Police Academy. He started his career in law enforcement as a jailor for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department in 1993, he moved to Gilmer and served the city of Gilmer from March of 2006, until August of 2014, he continued to serve the citizens of Upshur County working for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office from August of 2014 to present.
Marc was a talented handyman and could build or fix just about anything. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed playing golf. He loved all sports, and was a lifelong Cowboys and Rangers fan. Most of all he loved watching Jake play sports and cuddling with Ava. He was a devoted father and always proud of his kids. He devoted his life to serving in law enforcement and caring for his family. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Marc is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Aimee Rider; son, Jake Rider, daughter, Ava Rider; parents, Charlotte and Terry Petty; brothers; Chris Petty, Mike Rider; sister, Angie McPeak and husband Greg; mother and father-in-law Lauren and Clint Golemon; brother and sister-in-law, Josh & Jody Golemon; nieces and nephews, Killian, Haleigh, Parker and Dylan Golemon and Miles McPeak; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at New Beginnings Baptist Church of Longview with Bro. Rusty Brady, Bro. Billy Byrd, and Chief David Hazel officiating; interment will follow at Mattox Cemetery.
