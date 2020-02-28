The family would like to give a special thank you to the Gilmer Nursing and Rehab for the care that was given to Ms. Snow.
Marcell Snow
HAWKINS — Ms. Marcell Snow, 97, of Shady Grove, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Gilmer. She was born on September 10, 1922 in Wood County to Tom and Mary Crow Davis. Ms. Snow proudly took care of her family and worked alongside her husband on their family dairy in Shady Grove. She loved to garden, fish, cook, sew and travel as a member of the East Texas Lakes Airstream Club. Ms. Snow was also a lifelong member of the Shady Grove Church of Christ. Ms. Snow is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Troy Snow; brothers, U E Davis, Cliff Davis, Jewell Davis, and Bert Davis ; sisters, Frances Scott, and Ida Lou Williamson. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Snow of Georgetown, Don Snow, and Joe Snow and his wife, Penny all of Shady Grove; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Ms. Snow will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Shady Grove Church of Christ with Mr. Perry Cowan, Mr. Bud Crosby officiating, and song service led by Mr. David Snow. Interment to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 487, Big Sandy, TX 75755.
