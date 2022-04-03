Marcia Cotton Everingham
LONGVIEW — Marcia Cotton Everingham, 82, was promoted to Glory into the arms of a loving God on March 28, 2022.
Marcia was born on June 17, 1939 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her family moved to Clearwater, Florida during her childhood. There, she met her future husband, Charles Everingham III, when they were both twelve years old. She graduated from Clearwater High School and St. Petersburg Junior College. She and Charlie married in 1963 and lived in Clearwater until 1965, when they moved to Tallahassee to attend the Florida State University. She earned a degree in English in 1967. Marcia and Charlie welcomed three children into their lives--Chad, Ben and Sarah. The family lived in Florida until 1979, when they moved to Longview.
After moving to Longview, Marcia worked for many years at Texas Eastman Company and later Eastman Credit Union. Her true passion, however, was teaching. She taught adult education courses at Kilgore College. An avid reader, she enjoyed her years in the Shakespeare Club.
Marcia was an active Christian. She fed the hungry, clothed the poor, and built shelters for the less fortunate. While she lived in Florida, she was a hunger action enabler for the Presbyterian Synod of Florida. Working with members of multiple faiths in the Florida Citrus Belt, she helped the United Farmworkers obtain a contract with Minute Maid - the first one they ever obtained. After moving to Longview, Marcia joined Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church and served several terms as a ruling Elder. She sang in the choir and played the piano at every Sunday service. She enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas Eve reception for the congregation.
Marcia loved music. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed teaching others to play. She wrote songs for her friends and family, including the Baptism Song played at baptisms held at Saint Andrew for nearly four decades. She often played piano at her friends’ weddings, composing a song for each couple. She enjoyed listening to jazz, Tommy Emanuel, and Mannheim Steamroller at Christmas.
Marcia was a Florida State Seminoles fan. There was Florida State football, and behind that there was every other sport. She loved hosting football Saturday for the family and cheering Bobby Bowden’s team on to victory. The Marching Chiefs were the greatest marching band ever to take the field, and it was criminal that networks didn’t televise the halftime performance. She saw no wisdom in playing the second and third string teams. No margin of victory was ever too large.
Marcia loved spending time with her family and friends. She was patient and kind. She attended every recital, sporting event, marching contest and concert. She spent many summers vacationing in Montreat, in the Great Smokey Mountains. She was particularly fond of Clearwater Beach, and her favorite beach hangouts were the Palm Pavilion and Frenchy’s Saltwater Grill. An avid shopper, no mall could match her stamina.
Marcia was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Simeon Cotton and Dorothy Haase, her brothers Simeon Cotton, Jr. and Robert Cotton, sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Cotton, and her son Ben Thomas Everingham.
Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband Charlie, son Chad and his wife Wendi, daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Emily, Chance and Joseph, sisters-in-law Dee Sweet and Martha Maddox, nephews Chris Cotton, Rick Sweet and Dave Sweet, and nieces Claire Cotton, Laura Cotton Mills, Jennifer Cotton, and Amanda Cotton Fox. And, although Marcia had many close friends, she will be especially missed by Sandra Burton Rife, her lifelong best friend and maid of honor, who introduced Marcia to Charlie when they were kids.
“Whatever you have done for the least of these, you have done for me.” Matthew 25:40. A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview.
