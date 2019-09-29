spotlight
Marcia L. Lee
LONGVIEW — Marcia Lee, 48, of Longview went to be with the Lord in the early afternoon of Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday, October 4, from 5:30pm until 7:30pm.
Marcia was born in Port Clinton, OH on November 16, 1970 to Lorraine Lee; she soon moved to Phoenix AZ, where she attended High School. In 1994, Marcia met her eventual husband, Andre Tims; and remained faithful to each other through their marriage in 2014. In 2004, following her move to Longview; Marcia began working for Dr. Leatherman in the Longview Cardiology Clinic, and has remained with him for the past 15 years. Marcia used her time inside and outside of the Cardiology clinic to care for all people, something that was very important to Marcia and assisting others get healthy through leading Zumba programs.
Everything that Marcia did in her life paled when compared to the blessing of becoming a grandmother; and her 4 grandchildren where the most important thing in her life. She treasured every day that she got to spend with her grandkids, and was overflowing with love for them.
Marcia was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Lee. Those left to cherish their memories of Marcia include her loving husband, Andre Tims; daughter, Vanessa Aldridge; 4 beautiful grandchildren, Javante, Jahkalyn, Jakhail, and Jacarian Barnes; brothers Pat, Curtis and Aaron; sister Patricia; as well as the numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and coworkers that she has known throughout the years.
