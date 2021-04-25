Margaret Alethia Rodenberg
GILMER — Margaret Alethea Rodenberg, 85 of Gilmer, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Lindale, Texas. She was born in Luling, Texas to Robert and Juanita Greene Doyle.
Margaret married the late Clarence Rodenberg in August of 1952 and together they raised a family until his death in February of 2011. Margaret was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother; and her family was the focus of her life. She loved all animals especially cats and dogs and also loved cooking for the whole family anytime they could all get together. Margaret was a caring woman that loved visiting with people; and would listen without the slightest bit of judgement. She loved her Savior and always loved gospel music. Margaret endured a lot during her lifetime but never stayed down. The Lord gave her strength to get over each obstacle. She stayed optimistic to the end. She was a strong woman who loved her family deeply, each and every one. Her love never wavered and she never missed an opportunity to say I love you. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends that she leaves behind.
She is survived by her sons, Ronny Rodenberg, and Jerry Rodenberg and wife, Robin; daughter, Sheri Douglas and husband, Skip; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Rodenberg; son, Glen Rodenberg, and 6 brothers.
Graveside services for Margaret will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer with Brother Mike Kessler officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the cemetery.
