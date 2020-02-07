spotlight
Margaret Ann Horlander Minton
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Ann (Horlander) Minton, 77, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Debbie Tipps officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Mrs. Minton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born Apr. 4,1942 in Benton, IL to the late Dennis and Rosemary Horlander, and was a devoted homemaker. Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Robert “Bob” Minton of Henderson; son, Gordon Minton and wife Kam of El Paso, son, Michael Minton and wife Connie of Ft. Worth, daughter, Susan Minton Stehling and husband David of Cincinati, OH, and David Minton and wife Ginger of Melissa; brothers, Dennis Horlander and wife Judy of Lima, OH, and Stephen Horlander and wife Jane of Whitehouse; and a host of grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rusk County Depot Memorial, 514 N High St, Henderson, TX 75652, or to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of NE Texas, 211 Winchester Dr, Tyler, TX 75701. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
