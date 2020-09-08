Margaret Ann Roebuck

BLOSSOM — Margaret Ann Taylor Roebuck, of Blossom, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Baylor Hospital in Plano, after a hard fought battle with heart failure. She was a devout Christian, mother, grandmother “Gammy” and great grandmother. Margaret was proudly married to her lifelong “sweetheart” for 58 years and 2 days. She was a retired nurse and lifelong care giver, often helping other families with dying loved ones. She was loved fiercely and will be missed greatly, but we rest in the gift of knowing she is now at peace. It is a sad day but not a bad day. Margaret was born, February 25, 1944, in McAlester, Oklahoma to Sidney and Frances Roquemore Taylor. She was a 1962 graduate of Longview High School and was a member of His Place Fellowship Church in Paris. Her parents; son, Pat Roebuck; brother, Sidney Taylor, Jr.; and sister, Patricia Rogers preceded her in death. Margaret was 76 years old.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Roebuck of Blossom; 3 daughters, Deborah Roebuck of Blossom, Karen Powell and husband, Carroll of Wylie and Anna Worster and husband, Lance of Tyler; daughter in law, Dianne Roebuck of Floresville; 2 sisters, Paula Gregg of Dallas and Mildred Pataki of Sherman; 2 grandchildren, Jordan Powell and Megan Barbosa and husband, Travis; 1 great grandchild, Gage Barbosa; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at His Place Fellowship Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating.
Local arrangements being handled by Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.clarksvillefuneralhome.com
