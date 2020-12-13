Margaret B. Ireland
LONGVIEW — Margaret Ireland of Longview went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2020, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. A private graveside service will be held at Rosewood Park.
Margaret was born in High Point, NC to A.P. and Addie Young. She was a faithful Christian and highly involved at Mobberly Baptist Church, serving as a greeter and in the choir for many years. Margaret had a servant’s heart, empathizing with others and through this, demonstrating the love of God. All of her life, Margaret loved and was loved by those who affectionately called her Wife, Mom, and Meme.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Billy Cannon. Those left to cherish their memories of Margaret include her husband of 42 years, Jim Ireland; daughter Kim Howard and husband David; son Jerry Greene and wife Mistie; grandchildren Katie Jones, Lake Howard, and Adam Greene; and great-grandchildren Jameson Jones and Tyler Greene. Margaret will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

