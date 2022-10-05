Margaret Claire Russell Beard
WHITE OAK — WHITE OAK - Signing of book and paying respects for Margaret Claire Russell Crawford Beard, 85, of White Oak, Texas will be at Radar Funeral Home in Longview, TX from Tuesday October 4 to Thursday, October 6. Mrs. Beard passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in White Oak, Texas.
Margaret Claire Russell was born October 2, 1937, in Mineola, Texas to Hadie Mae Bostick and James Ernest “Foots” Russell. She attended Mineola ISD where she was a high school cheerleader, crowned football sweetheart her senior year, and crowned Queen of the Watermelon Festival. Margaret married Bobby J. Crawford in 1956 and they had three children: James Noble “Jay” Crawford, Nancye Claire Crawford, and Russell Lang “Russ” Crawford. Margaret was a member of Winterfield Methodist Church for many years, and a member of the Home Demonstration Clubs of Gregg County. Margaret loved watching the Longview Lobos, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas Rangers through the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her two grandchildren. In 1998 Margaret retired from the City of Longview. In 2002 Margaret met and married Joe Don Beard of Hallsville. In 2014 Margaret changed her church membership to Valley View Baptist of Longview. Margaret and Joe Don loved to travel and had 18 fun-filled years before he passed away in March 2021.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Nancye Claire Alston and husband Kenny Wayne of White Oak, Texas; son Russell Lang “Russ” Crawford and wife Connie of Gilmer, Texas; daughter-in-law Michelle Arnold Crawford of Longview, Texas; granddaughter Amber Claire Robinson and husband Jeremiah of Kilgore, Texas; and grandson Seth Walker Alston and wife Drue Marie of Rowlett, Texas.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Hadie Mae Bostick and James Ernest “Foots” Russell and stepmother Lessie Powell Russell of Mineola; son James Noble “Jay” Crawford of Longview; and husband Joe Don Beard of Hallsville.
Grave side services will be at 2 pm on Thursday, October 6 at Cedars Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 69, in Mineola, Texas. Family will receive visitors at that time.
The family would like to thank HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas and Elite Private Sitters for their loving and compassionate care.
