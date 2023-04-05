Margaret Culver Hagman
LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Mrs. Margaret Culver Hagman will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Gardens in Fort Worth on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3:00 PM. A visitation was held at Rader Funeral Home on Tuesday April 4 from 6-8 pm. Mrs. Hagman passed away at her home on March 31, 2023.
Margaret was born in Oklahoma on August 31, 1928 to parents Roy and Ethel Davis. She married R.D. Culver on November 21, 1944, and they resided in Fort Worth until his passing. Following the passing of Mr. Culver, she moved to Longview where she has lived for the past 20 years. Margaret spent much of her time volunteering for the House of Hope.
Margaret is survived by her 3 children, William Roy Culver with his wife Sharon, DeLana Gayle Robbins with her husband Sidney, and Mary Kathryn Cartright with her husband John; in addition to her 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
