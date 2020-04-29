Margaret Elaine Mitcham

Margaret was born July 10, 1927 in Delight, Arkansas to the late Henry Jack Stewart and Mattie Kline Stewart. She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church; where she served as President of her Sunday School Class and on many other church committees. Margaret also volunteered her time at the Mana House and at local nursing homes. Margaret will not soon be forgotten by all her loving family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her husband Vivion E. Mitcham; three sons Mark Mitcham of Gladewater, Ronald Mitcham of Kilgore and Randy Mitcham of Grand Prairie; two granddaughters Kaylee Mitcham of Kilgore and Kitty Mitcham of Longview; brother Jerry Glenn Stewart of Gladewater as well as many other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Mattie Stewart; two sisters Doris Hedrick and Alice Fay Webb and two brothers Jackie Stewart and Bobby Stewart.
