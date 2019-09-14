spotlight
Margaret Emma White Lee
GILMER — Margaret Emma White Lee was born March 1, 1934 in Pritchett, Texas, to Glenn David White and Crystal May Bullard White. She was married on November 22, 1951 to Jimmy Randal Lee, her lifelong partner of 58 years. He preceded her in death in 2010 along with her son, Jimmy Randal Lee, Jr. in 1971. She is survived by a son, Rudy Lee and wife, Shaine of Gilmer, Texas, daughters Linda Lee Rumfield of Gilmer, Texas and Lisa Lee of Joplin, Missouri. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and their spouses, along with over 30 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and one sister-in-law, Netty Hershberger. Margaret was a lifelong devoted mother and grandmother, who was very active in her children’s lives in earlier years. She was the owner/operator of Lee’s Upholstery in Gilmer for over 15 years and later became a rural route carrier for the United States Post Office, of which she retired after 16 years of dedicated service. She was active in church throughout her lifetime and was most recently a member of Zion Tabernacle and Treasure Church in White Oak, Texas. She was a member of the Latch Good Neighbor Club for many years and was very active with the Upshur County Senior Citizens Association until her health began to fail. She was also a member of and officer for her local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Margaret loved spending time with her family, reading in her Bible, playing cards (especially Hand and Foot), painting, watching Downton Abbey, going out to eat, traveling, and working in her yard. Margaret came to know the Lord at an early age and looked forward to the day when she would go home to be with Jesus. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas at 3PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation and viewing will be at 2PM before the service.
