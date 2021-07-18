Margaret Glendon McCarty
LOGAN COUNTY, OKLAHOMA Margaret Glendon McCarty aged 67 died on July 3rd, 2021. She was born on the 23rd of October 1953 in Kilgore TX, the daughter of Julian B. Smith and Barbara J (Newton) Smith. She was an excellent mother who raised four dangerous men to the chagrin of evil men everywhere and a selfless friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Jeffery L. Davis. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Scroggins, Elizabeth Fields, Lanie Jimmerson and brothers Samuel Smith, Glen Smith, Edward Hutchinson, and Vernon Patterson. She is also survived by her children MSgt John W. McCarty, USAF, Ret., Matthew L. McCarty, SFC Joseph B. McCarty, USA Ret., SFC Michael G. McCarty, USA, Ret.; her grandchildren Riley, Logan, Aiden, Brendan, and McKenzie McCarty and many nieces and nephews.
She will be buried in a private ceremony in Logan County, Oklahoma where she has lived for the past 22 years. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 1st at 10 AM. It will be at the Dwight Armstrong Performing Arts Center on the campus of Herbert W. Armstrong College, 14400 S Bryant Rd, Edmond, OK 73034.
