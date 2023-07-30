Margaret Jean Knabenshue
LONGVIEW — Margaret Jean Knabenshue, age 91, of Longview, Texas passed away on July 23, 2023 in Marshall, Texas. She was born January 25, 1932 in Cambridge, England to Robert and Dorothy Lambert Mead.
Margaret married James C. Knabenshue, Sr. and after his retirement, the family moved to Harleton, Texas. After moving to Harleton, they ran a small café for a while. Margaret worked for the Salvation Army Thrift store in Shreveport, Louisiana where the Knabenshue’s had been involved in the Salvation Army Church. She was a homemaker and babysat from time to time. Anyone who knew Mrs. Margaret loved her. Above all, Margaret loved spending time with her family and their visits to the casinos.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter; Beverly Henigan, and son; Jim Knabenshue, her parents, three sisters, and her sons-in-law; Lynn Henigan, and Walter Sparks. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Robert Knabenshue and wife Sherry, Vicky Sparks, Jimmy Knabenshue and wife Willie, Rick Knabenshue and wife Dawn, Kenneth Knabenshue and wife Celeste, Julie Wilson and husband Bill, and daughter in law, Diane Knabenshue; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Robin, Renee and husband Zac, Denise and husband Nic, Tripp and wife Katrina, Matt and wife Abby, Jessica, James and wife Erin, Amy and husband Reese, Ellen, Shelley and husband Jared, Robbie, Troy, Joshua, and Laci, 17 Great Grandchildren, and her dear friend Crystal Wilson, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends both here and in England.
The Knabenshue family would like to thank Marshall Manor and Rehab, and Heart to Heart Hospice for the love and care that Mrs. Margaret received from each of you. We will be forever grateful. In keeping with our Mother’s wishes, there will be no formal services. If you would like to honor her memory donation may be made to Shriners Hospitals, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.
