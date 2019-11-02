spotlight
Margaret Jo Wilson-Crawford
LONGVIEW — Margaret Jo Wilson Crawford, 86, of Longview passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born to Christeen and William Wilson on January 19, 1933 in Merit Texas. She was lovingly known as Maggie, Maggie Jo or Jody by her friends and family. She spent her early years in Dangerfield, TX and then married the love of her life Buck Crawford on May 4, 1958 and moved to Longview where they resided until 1991 when Buck retired from Texas Eastman after 38 years and they moved to Lake ‘O the Pines. She lived life to the fullest with a smile that would light up the room and a laugh that was contagious. She had a heart of gold, loved animals and never met a stranger. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan with a “Cowboys Room” dedicated to her beloved team full of memorabilia that she cherished. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, gambling and entertaining. She was a blessing and one of a kind. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Douglas Buck Crawford, her parents William and Christeen, sisters Bettie Thompson and Judy Fenton Villa and her brother Charles Wilson. She is survived by her children; Candice Crawford Parish (John Brown) and Damon Crawford (Debbie), Brothers; Bill Fenton (Tina) and John Danny Ray Bearden, she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will gather at Lakeview Funeral Home for a service on Saturday, November 2, at 2:00pm with a time of visitation beginning at 1:00pm.
